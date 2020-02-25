Abandoned car at Remington Park leads to arrests in Brazilian model’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A 24-year-old Brazilian model’s car was found abandoned at Remington Park in Oklahoma City after police say her killers drove all the way from Los Angeles.

Two men traveled from Los Angeles to Oklahoma City where they were caught on camera at the casino ditching the missing woman’s car.

Officials say they then took a trip to Brazil before being caught bragging about the murder.

Ana Braga has been missing from the LA area since the end of January, and now her family wants her found and returned home.

"I want them to find her body and I want her body back in Brazil,” Delma Felix said.

A mother in South America is begging for answers through a translator.

"She helped me with everything,” Felix said.

The family says Barga moved to California about a year ago to pursue her modeling career, but according to police, no one has seen her for nearly a month.

The case was quiet until last Wednesday.

News 4 broke the story after a white Honda Accord was found abandoned at Remington Park and an ID belonging to Braga was found inside.

Surveillance video shows two men left it there before leaving the racetrack and casino in a green minivan.

Now according to news publication TV Gazeta in Brazil, police have arrested Thiago Philipe Souza Braganca and Walderson Junior da Silva for the crime saying the two had an elaborate plan.

It all started in Los Angeles where authorities obtained cell phone video that appears to show Braga’s apartment, where the two men allegedly strangled her with an electrical cord.

According to court documents, blood is seen smeared all over the floor and then the phone pans over to a comforter.

A voice is heard in the background bragging “they killed her and they still have her phone number.”

Ana’s former roommate talked to KTLA in California.

"She was together with a boy from Brazil and after that, I never saw her anymore,” her former roommate said.

TV Gazeta reporting the men were later caught on camera “carrying a duvet out of her apartment to hide the body” before “loading her into the trunk of her own car.”

The pair made the 1,300-mile trip to Remington Park Racetrack & Casino, took the minivan to downtown Oklahoma City then caught a one-way bus to Mexico.

From there they hopped on a flight to Rio de Janeiro.

Brazilian authorities tell TV Gazeta they promise to hand down the maximum sentence and say they’ll work closely with United States authorities to find her body.

Back here at home, Oklahoma City police are still working to find out if the driver of the green minivan was involved and to also figure out why the two chose to come to Oklahoma.

"I want to find my daughter because I want to do her funeral,” Felix said. “I just can't do this."