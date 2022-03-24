OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Democratic Congressional candidate has announced that she is ending her campaign, saying she needs to focus on her own mental health.

Abby Broyles was running for a 5th Congressional District seat after making a name for herself as a journalist in Oklahoma City, including at KFOR, and as a local attorney.

Last month, Broyles was faced with allegations that she insulted and cursed at a group of young girls at a sleepover.

Broyles spoke with KFOR and said the incident occurred after she combined wine and a medication.

“I remember starting to hallucinate, and the rest is just blurry. I just remember opening my eyes, and I had gotten sick in this hamper and I didn’t know where I was. It was the most awful experience that I’ve had,” Broyles said.

On Thursday, Broyles announced that she is ending her campaign.

“Last month, I made a mistake I deeply regret,” Broyles said. “As I admitted, I mixed alcohol and a medication I’d never taken before while under the same roof as a group of young women who looked up to me, and for that, I apologize from the bottom of my heart. A mother whom I’ve never met, went to Twitter and the media 5 days later to make accusations that not only go against my core values and beliefs, but are falsely accusatory. The moment the news became public, I received countless repulsive messages, right-wing social media attacks, and death threats that have led to me feeling unsafe in my own home. On the morning of March 2nd, I made the attempt to take my life, but thankfully, God had greater plans for me. I am currently undergoing mental health treatment for severe anxiety and dependency on alcohol to cope. For too long, I was committed to being a great political figure and representative for the people of Oklahoma rather than taking the time to work on the most important part – myself. I want to thank my family, friends, supporters and donors who have reached out and lifted me up. Once I work through my mental health challenges, I will be back to fight and protect our democracy, working alongside all of you – women, girls and working families alike. I’m making this promise to you: I will be back stronger than ever.”