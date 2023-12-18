CLEARVIEW, Okla. (KFOR) – A prominent structure in one of Oklahoma’s All-Black towns has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, the Oklahoma Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Office announced Monday.

The Abe Lincoln Trading Company building in Clearview was constructed in 1903 and served as the main office of the Lincoln Townsite Company, which planned and developed the All-Black community.

Historians say the company sold groceries and building materials to townspeople and surrounding farm families.

“The building was pivotal for the establishment of the town; for several decades thereafter, various owners and tenants conducted business from the property to the benefit of Clearview,” said the Oklahoma Historical Society. “The Abe Lincoln Trading Company retains several character-defining features associated with early 20th-century commercial buildings, including a rectangular form, stone exterior walls with no ornamentation and a modest storefront with original fenestration. Such integrity enables the Abe Lincoln Trading Company to convey significance as a rare, surviving example of a commercial building associated with the All-Black towns movement in Oklahoma.”

Funding for the Abe Lincoln Trading Company nomination was provided by an Underrepresented Communities Grant from the Historic Preservation Fund, administered by the National Park Service.