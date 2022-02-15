OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A couple of nonprofit organizations are working together to help Oklahomans with disabilities find jobs.

The Dale Rogers Training Center and Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma are hosting an Ability-Focused Job Fair on Thursday, Feb. 17.

From 12 p.m.t o 2:30 p.m., interested participants can head to the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds to meet with disability-inclusive employers.

The job fair will be held in the Hobbies, Arts & Crafts Building at State Fair Park, located at 3001 General Pershing Blvd.

Employers that will attend the job fair include:

DRTC

Goodwill

OKC Fairgrounds

Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services

Amazon

Omni Hotels

Sodexo

ATC Drivetrain

NewView Oklahoma

OFS Inc

Bass Pro/Cabela’s

Oklahoma City Zoo

RiverSport OKC

COWIB-WIOA

OIC.

Organizers say there will be an array of accommodations available onsite including sign language interpreters, bilingual staff, a sensory sensitive area, accessible parking and aisles, and visual aids/services.

Job coaches with each company will also help job seekers apply online while at the event.

The event is open to the public, and no RSVP is required.

For more information, visit Goodwill’s website.