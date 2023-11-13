OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma ABLE Commission released their findings on a statewide study Monday for compliance on alcohol sales to minors. Just over a quarter of businesses checked in the study were found to be not compliant.

“Alcohol is one of the most dangerous drugs in United States. So, we’ve got to be very cognizant of the fact that alcohol is getting into the hands of minors,” executive director of the ABLE Commission Brandon Clabes said.

The study was conducted between February and May of this year and they surveyed over 670 compliance checks statewide. Of those, just short of 75 percent were found to be in compliance.

“We just want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to increase this number for the state of Oklahoma,” said Capt. Erik Smoot with the ABLE Commission.

During each check, minors who appear young are sent into stores, restaurants or bars with real ID’s to show their age.

“If they go in and they do it correctly, these folks would never sell to one of these minors,” Smoot said.

In the study, 59 percent of places like bars and restaurants were compliant, along with 84 percent of places like grocery or convenience stores. Some of the highest violation rates were in the Oklahoma City metro. Violation fines are not cheap either. The ABLE Commission can issue fines of at least $1,000 for the first offense to both the business and clerk that sold the alcohol. The fines can also increase from there with the potential for criminal charges by the sheriff’s office. It should be noted that in this study, businesses that were found not compliant were given a warning because it was a study.

OK ABLE Commission’s study on state’s compliance for alcohol sales to minors. Image KFOR.

“There’s a lot of education out there, we’ll provide that education. But if they don’t, enforcement is going to be the way we have to go,” Smoot said.

Smoot emphasized they would rather educate than enforce. The State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services hope that these checks can be beneficial.

“We have to give kids the ability to be successful and take that temptation out of communities,” said Bonnie Campo with the State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

The ABLE Commission does offer free training on their website. That can be viewed by clicking here.

The Oklahoma ABLE Commission released their findings on a statewide study Monday for compliance on alcohol sales to minors. Just over a quarter of businesses checked in the study were found to be not compliant.

“Alcohol is one of the most dangerous drugs in United States. So, we’ve got to be very cognizant of the fact that alcohol is getting into the hands of minors,” executive director of the ABLE Commission Brandon Clabes said.

The study was conducted between February and May of this year and they surveyed over 670 compliance checks statewide. Of those, just short of 75 percent were found to be in compliance.

“We just want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to increase this number for the state of Oklahoma,” said Capt. Erik Smoot with the ABLE Commission.

During each check, minors who appear young are sent into stores, restaurants or bars with real ID’s to show their age.

“If they go in and they do it correctly, these folks would never sell to one of these minors,” Smoot said.

In the study, 59 percent of places like bars and restaurants were compliant, along with 84 percent of places like grocery or convenience stores. Some of the highest violation rates were in the Oklahoma City metro. Violation fines are not cheap either. The ABLE Commission can issue fines of at least $1,000 for the first offense to both the business and clerk that sold the alcohol. The fines can also increase from there with the potential for criminal charges by the sheriff’s office. It should be noted that in this study, businesses that were found not compliant were given a warning because it was a study.

“There’s a lot of education out there, we’ll provide that education. But if they don’t, enforcement is going to be the way we have to go,” Smoot said.

Smoot emphasized they would rather educate than enforce. The State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services hope that these checks can be beneficial.

“We have to give kids the ability to be successful and take that temptation out of communities,” said Bonnie Campo with the State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

The ABLE Commission does offer free training on their website. That can be viewed by clicking here.