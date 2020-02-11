Abortion abolitionists set to rally at Oklahoma State Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Preparations are underway for an anti-abortion rally in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Thousands of people are expected to be in attendance.

Supporters are rallying in support of Senate Bill 13, authored by Senator Joseph Silk, R- Broken Arrow. The bill is a push to criminalize abortion in Oklahoma and states:

“Any abortion procedure that results in the death of an unborn child … is subject to the same laws governing homicide, manslaughter, justifiable homicide, and excusable homicide.”

Critics of the bill argue it is unconstitutional.

The rally starts at 10 a.m. at the state capitol.

Security at the capitol has been increased for the event.