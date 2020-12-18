About 2,200 virus vaccinations administered in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine sent to Oklahoma has now been delivered across the state and more than 2,200 people have been vaccinated.

Deputy state health commissioner Keith Reed said Friday that there have been no significant side effects reported from the Pfizer vaccine, which arrived in the state Monday.

Front-line health care workers are being vaccinated first, followed by long-term care providers and residents, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and pharmacy staff who will administer the vaccine in long-term care facilities.

The state health department reports 251,760 total virus cases and 2,161 deaths since the pandemic began.