Absentee Shawnee Tribe Office of Emergency Management accepting PPE donations for tribe, health system

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Absentee Shawnee Tribe Office of Emergency Management began accepting personal protective equipment donations for the Absentee Shawnee Tribe and the Absentee Shawnee Tribal Health System this week.

If you have any of the following items below, you can bring them to 15702 State Highway 9, Norman, OK 73026.

N95 Masks

KN95 Masks

Industrial N95 Masks

Homemade Masks

Disinfectant Wipes and/or Spray

Hand Sanitizer (60% or Greater Alcohol)

Face Shields

Nitrile Gloves

If you have items not listed above that you would like to donate, contact the Absentee Shawnee Tribe Office of Emergency Management at (405) 740-1562 first before you bring those items to make sure it is something they can use.

The items will be given out to the AST Department of Public Safety and the AST Health System which has 20,000 patients they serve.