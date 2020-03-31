Breaking News
KFOR Interactive Radar

Absentee Shawnee Tribe seeking donations of medical gear

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A local Native American tribe says it is accepting donations to help the tribal health system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Absentee Shawnee Tribe Office of Emergency Management began accepting medical donations for the Absentee Shawnee Tribe and the Absentee Shawnee Tribal Health System.

The following items are needed:

  • N95 masks
  • KN95 masks
  • Industrial N95 masks
  • Homemade masks
  • Disinfectant wipes and/or spray
  • Hand sanitizer (60% or greater alcohol)
  • Face shields
  • Nitrile gloves.

If you have those items and would like to donate them, bring them to 15702 State Hwy 9 in Norman.

” This is an all community effort to fight against COVID-19 and flatten the curve. Please wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and physically distance yourself from other that are not in your family,” a release from the tribe’s Office of Emergency Management read.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter