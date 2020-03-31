Absentee Shawnee Tribe seeking donations of medical gear

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A local Native American tribe says it is accepting donations to help the tribal health system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Absentee Shawnee Tribe Office of Emergency Management began accepting medical donations for the Absentee Shawnee Tribe and the Absentee Shawnee Tribal Health System.

The following items are needed:

N95 masks

KN95 masks

Industrial N95 masks

Homemade masks

Disinfectant wipes and/or spray

Hand sanitizer (60% or greater alcohol)

Face shields

Nitrile gloves.

If you have those items and would like to donate them, bring them to 15702 State Hwy 9 in Norman.

” This is an all community effort to fight against COVID-19 and flatten the curve. Please wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and physically distance yourself from other that are not in your family,” a release from the tribe’s Office of Emergency Management read.