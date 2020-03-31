Absentee Shawnee Tribe seeking donations of medical gear

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A local Native American tribe says it is accepting donations to help the tribal health system during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Absentee Shawnee Tribe Office of Emergency Management began accepting medical donations for the Absentee Shawnee Tribe and the Absentee Shawnee Tribal Health System.
The following items are needed:
- N95 masks
- KN95 masks
- Industrial N95 masks
- Homemade masks
- Disinfectant wipes and/or spray
- Hand sanitizer (60% or greater alcohol)
- Face shields
- Nitrile gloves.
If you have those items and would like to donate them, bring them to 15702 State Hwy 9 in Norman.
” This is an all community effort to fight against COVID-19 and flatten the curve. Please wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and physically distance yourself from other that are not in your family,” a release from the tribe’s Office of Emergency Management read.