Accident involving multiple semi-trucks shuts down eastbound Turner Turnpike

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An accident involving multiple semi-trucks closed down a busy turnpike on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they were responding to an injury accident along eastbound Turner Turnpike near Douglas Blvd.

Due to the accident involving multiple semi-trucks, officials say eastbound Turner Turnpike is closed.

Traffic is now being diverted at northbound I-35. Officials say the on-ramp at Sooner Road is also closed.

Traffic appears to be backed up for miles.

