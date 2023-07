ARCADIA, Okla. (KFOR) – An accident involving a truck and a car has closed SH-66 at Hiwassee Road.

According to officials, the accident has left a car totaled and a truck on its side.

SH-66 to one lane at Hiwassee Road. (KFOR)

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says east and westbound SH-66 is closed at Hiwassee Rd. and drivers should avoid the area or choose a different route.

No more information is available at this time.