Accident recreationists present different versions of crash in murder 2 trial of OKC cardiologist

Two accident recreationists took the stand Friday, each testifying on opposite sides of the second-degree murder trial of OKC cardiologist Dr. Bryan Perry.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Two accident recreationists took the stand Friday, each testifying on opposite sides of the second-degree murder trial of OKC cardiologist Dr. Bryan Perry.

After four days of testimony, the state called Oklahoma Highway Patrol Maj. Ronnie Hampton, the captain of the traffic homicide unit. He cited an extensive history of using accident reconstruction to determine what happened in crashes.

"It was the worst damage I've seen done to a motorcycle sliding on the road," he said. "To me, it's indicative of speed."

Maj. Hampton testified he believed Perry was driving much faster than the speed limit.

He also said that Oklahoma law requires motorcycles have a red tail light visible from 1,000-feet away.

Asst. District Attorney Catt Burton pointed out that Steven Unruh, the truck driver on the road at the time of the crash, said he could see the motorcycle from a half-mile away, more than 2,000-feet in front of him.

Maj. Hampton also said there was no evidence of the whit-out conditions Perry claimed he was driving in during the crash, or that Perry went back to the site of the crash to look for any victims.

But defense attorney Scott Adams pointed out that Maj. Hampton never checked Rappa's phone to see if he was driving distracted that night, nor did he check the filament of the motorcycle tail light to find out whether it was working correctly.

He also pointed out that the major testified previously that his vehicle hydroplaned after he got the call about the crash.

After the state rested its case, Adams called Terry Reynolds, a former North Little Rock police officer and Arkansas state trooper who now works for a firm reconstructing crashes.

Reynolds testified that based on the photos and other evidence from the crash given to him earlier this year, Perry was likely not traveling faster than the speed limit.

Reynolds also said that when a vehicle comes into a driver's vision, they usually only have about a second-and-a-half to hit the brake. Judging motorcycles are even more difficult. In this case, he said when the motorcycle came into view, it would have been a sudden presentation of the motorcycle into the view of the car.

"Not trying to misplace the alcohol but a normal person probably could not have avoided that," Reynolds said.

During Burton's cross examination, she asked if he agreed that driving with a .23 blood alcohol level and traveling over 100 mph – the speed prosecutors said Perry was found to be driving on the Kilpatrick Turnpike based on toll reader records – is safe.

"Coupled with the alcohol, I would say it's not a safe situation," Reynolds said.

Reynolds was the only witness called by the defense.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday morning.