OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former physician who was accused of running a pill mill has pleaded guilty to dozens of charges, but will not face time in prison.

It was a case that was closely followed in 2016.

Prosecutors claimed that Dr. Harvey Jenkins made a fortune by writing prescriptions “like he was passing out candy.”

Investigators say Dr. Jenkins operated Aria Orthopedics in south Oklahoma City where he prescribed large volumes of opioids and other narcotics from January 2010 to February 2015.

Prosecutors alleged that 85 to 90 patients a day were seen at Jenkins’ office. However, officials say staffers used pre-signed prescription pads with Jenkins’ signature to prescribe the medicine.

Investigators also claimed that Jenkins stole the identity of another doctor to prescribe medication.

“During that time period, without this doctor’s permission, they electronically saved her signature, and they began to use that in addition to Dr. Jenkins’ signature,” said then-Assistant Deputy Attorney General Abby Dillsaver.

In 2016, Jenkins was charged with 29 felonies and one misdemeanor related to the medical practice.

“Our investigation ended Harvey Jenkins’ reckless medical practice and brought justice for the patients he endangered and the taxpayers he defrauded,” said Attorney General Gentner Drummond. “I appreciate the work that the attorneys and others in the Medicaid fraud unit put into this investigation to bring about a successful resolution.”

Jenkins recently pleaded guilty to the following charges:

11 counts of illegal possession, distribution, dispensing, prescribing controlled dangerous substances within 2,000 feet of a public park.

1 count of conspiracy to illegally possess, distribute, dispense, prescribe controlled dangerous substances within 2,000 feet of a public park.

1 count of maintaining a place, building where controlled dangerous substances are kept.

1 count of conspiracy to defraud the state by making or causing to be made false claims under the Oklahoma Medicaid program.

6 counts of making or causing to be made false claims under the Oklahoma Medicaid program.

1 count of conspiracy to fraudulently obtain the person identity of another person.

4 counts of fraudulently obtaining the person identity of other persons.

1 count of conspiracy to practice medicine without a license.

4 counts of illegally practicing medicine without a license.

Under the plea agreement, Jenkins will receive a 20-year suspended sentence, and will be forced to pay $181,474.12.

Jenkins also agreed to surrender his medical license and never to seek employment related to medicine or caring for children or vulnerable adults.