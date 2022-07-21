POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Allan Grubb, the district attorney of Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties, wants a grand jury tossed after a leaked memo revealed that the grand jury recommended the DA be removed from office amid allegations of questionable financial practices within his office.

KFOR learned Thursday night that a multi-county grand jury recommended Grubb be removed from office.

DA Allan Grubb, KFOR file photo

Robert Gifford, an attorney representing Grubb, said he and fellow attorney David McKenzie notified the judge presiding over the grand jury about the leaked memo. He issued the following statement to KFOR:

“Earlier this evening, a leaked copy of a grand jury document was provided to the attorneys by a third-party for District Attorney Allan Grubb. This document has not been filed with the court, but contains the signature of the grand jury foreman. This is an unauthorized disclosure that demands for investigation. We have notified the presiding judge of the multi-county grand jury and will be demanding dismissal of this multi-county grand jury due to misconduct by the Oklahoma Attorney General. This illegal disclosure by a grand jury is a crime being committed by state employees, but unfortunately the law in Oklahoma is being ignored by those we expect to enforce it.” Robert D. Gifford, Attorney

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the State Auditor & Inspector’s Office investigated Grubb over alleged financial issues and questions regarding some offenders paying fees to avoid prosecution, according to NonDoc.

KFOR reached out to Grubb, who responded by saying, “The allegations are not true.”

Stay with KFOR as we look further into this developing situation.