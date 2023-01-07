OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Scary moments at the Belle Isle shopping center near Penn

Square Mall yesterday as an off-duty officer working security for a store attempted to stop a shoplifter.

Oklahoma City Police said around two o’clock an off-duty officer working security tried to stop a shoplifter when the suspect refused to go willingly and attempted to run over the off-duty officer with their vehicle.

Police officials confirm the off-duty shot at the vehicle and the suspect fled away. The officer was not hurt and the suspect is still on the run reportedly in a Mercedes with a bullet hole in it.

Contact Oklahoma City Police if you have any information.