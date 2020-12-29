Accused teen accomplice in armed robbery charged with murder after 15-year-old shot and killed by Oklahoma City police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 17-year-old has been charged with Murder in the First Degree after allegedly taking part in an armed robbery with a 15-year-old who was shot and killed by Oklahoma City Police.

Police say 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez robbed a Southwest Oklahoma City convenience store twice.

Stavian Rodriguez

During the second robbery, the store clerk fled the store and locked Rodriguez inside the building.

As officers arrived and demanded Rodriguez to exit the building, investigators say Rodriguez climbed out of the drive-thru window holding a pistol.

Officials say he refused to follow commands and was shot by five officers on the scene. He was rushed to OU Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Now, authorities have charged Rodriguez’s alleged accomplice in the first armed robbery with his death.

17-year-old Wyatt Cheatham has been charged with Murder in the First Degree as well as Robbery with a Firearm.

Wyatt Cheatham

According to the affidavit, Cheatham “confessed to planning, preparing for, and committing the armed robbery with Stavian Rodriguez.”

Cheatham told detectives that as he and Rodriguez fled the scene, they stopped in a nearby parking lot where Rodriguez handed over his backpack, stating he had left something inside the store.

Cheatham said he waited in the area for Rodriguez to return until he saw OKCPD approaching and ran to a nearby apartment complex.

Investigators say Cheatham admitted stealing cash, cigarettes, and cigars from the convenience store.

On December 14, Rodriguez’s family filed a tort claim against the Oklahoma City Police Department with plans to pursue a lawsuit. The city has 90 days to respond.