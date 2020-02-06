ACLU of Oklahoma executive director stepping down

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A well-known figure at the front of an Oklahoma organization announced that he is stepping down.

After more than eight years at the head of the ACLU of Oklahoma, Executive Director Ryan Kiesel announced that he is stepping down from the role in June.

Under Kiesel’s leadership, Oklahoma ended mandatory life without parole sentences for certain drug convictions.

Kiesel was also a leader in the push to pass State Question 780 and led the effort to make the change retroactive, which led to the largest single-day commutation of prisoners in the nation’s history.

“It’s been an enormous privilege to lead the ACLU of Oklahoma for the last eight years,” Kiesel said. “This is a pivotal moment in our state and nation’s history, and the fight for justice and equality has never been more important. It has been an honor to have stood next to the current and past members of this incredible team as we have celebrated landmark victories and learned from our defeats. There is no greater burden, nor one more worthwhile, than to stand in the breach, to ensure that the struggles of tomorrow are waged on the foundation we lay today.”

Kiesel says he plans to continue his legal and political advocacy work in private practice.