ACLU of Oklahoma speaks out against bill that would punish doctors for performing abortions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that would punish physicians who perform abortions has made its way back to the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Last year, Rep. Jim Olsen authored House Bill 1182, which would allow the State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision to suspend a physician’s license if they perform an abortion unless it is necessary to save the mother’s life.

The measure adds the performance of an abortion to the list of acts defined as ‘unprofessional conduct,’ like prescribing narcotics without a medical need or handing out opioid drugs in excess of the maximum dosage.

“Any physician licensed to practice medicine in the State of Oklahoma participating in the performance of an abortion, except as provided in Section 1-732 of Title 63 of the Oklahoma Statutes, shall have his or her license to practice medicine in this state suspended for a minimum of one year and shall be fined a minimum of Five Hundred Dollars($500.00). The State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision shall revoke the license of an allopathic physician performing an abortion in this state. The State Board of Osteopathic Examiners shall revoke the license of an osteopathic physician performing an abortion in this state,” the measure states.

Last session, the House Public Health Committee approved the measure with a vote of 6-4. However, it never reached the House floor for a vote.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now, it seems the bill is scheduled to be heard during this legislative session.

On Thursday, officials with the ACLU of Oklahoma released the following statement:

“Less than five days after members of the Oklahoma Legislature cheered the Governor’s commitment to reducing wasted taxpayer dollars, the first major piece of legislation to be considered this session on the House floor is HB 1182, an unconstitutional measure which undermines reproductive autonomy and inserts the government in private healthcare decisions by punishing abortion care providers. Yet another legal fight over yet another unconstitutional bill is an unfortunate misuse of power that our state cannot afford.

Across the country, politicians have created a web of medically unnecessary, politically-motivated restrictions that push abortion care out of reach for many, but particularly for low-income people, young people and people of color. And while this pandering attack is business as usual for the Oklahoma legislature, it is disappointing to see the body so quickly into session use their power to try and push this thinly veiled attempt at an abortion ban.

As we turn our eyes to the House floor for this scheduled vote, we call on leadership and legislators from across the aisle and across the state to stop this dangerous and stigmatizing attempt to score partisan political points. This session provides real opportunity for change, and instead of continuing to violate fundamental rights and liberties protected by the Constitution, the legislature should prioritize being good stewards of Oklahoma taxpayer dollars by focusing on issues like healthcare access, education funding, and criminal justice reform that require their urgent attention.”