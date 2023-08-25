OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Association of Central Oklahoma Governments (ACOG) is partnering with Reagan Smith and MHT Consulting to develop a Regional Air Quality Plan in response to record-high temperatures and consecutive Ozone Alert Days in central Oklahoma.

The study will cover the eight-county Oklahoma City-Shawnee Combined Statistical Area.

ACOG’s goal in developing the plan is to better understand the current air quality status of the region and how to make improvements based on factors such as emission reduction plans by the private and transportation sectors, equity considerations and air quality improvement strategies by other regions.

Central Oklahoma is currently at risk of receiving a ‘Nonattainment’ designation from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) due to high ground-level ozone and particulate matter in and around the Oklahoma City area.

ACOG released their Cost of Nonattainment Study in June 2022, which showed the potential consequences of receiving a Nonattainment designation. According to the report, violating federal air quality standards would cost the Oklahoma City Metro Area as much as $9.6 to $15.2 billion over a 20 to 30 year period.

The Regional Air Quality Plan is projected to be completed by fall 2024.