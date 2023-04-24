MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is dead and another is in custody after an Active Shooter Alert was issued at Rose State College just after noon Monday.

The incident occurred near the campus’ humanities building.

Investigators say the two men knew each other and it is believed to be an isolated incident.

Midwest City Police say officers on campus quickly found and confronted the suspect. They ordered him to drop the gun, he complied and was taken into custody without incident.

Identities of the victim and suspect are not available at this time.

Officers have since released campus buildings from lock-down one building at a time and the all-clear has been given.

Mid-Del schools also went on lock-down as a precaution.

Rose State classes and activities have been canceled for the remainder of the day.

Rose State College issued the following statement after the incident:

This is a developing story. KFOR crews are on scene and will bring you the latest as it becomes available.