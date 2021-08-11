Active shooter situation ends in Edmond neighborhood, police take armed suspect into custody

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An active shooter situation in an Edmond neighborhood came to an end Wednesday evening after police captured the armed suspect who is reported to have fired multiple shots.

Officers rushed to the 3700 block of Oak Ridge Circle Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report that a suspect armed with a long-gun, possibly an assault rifle, was firing in the area.

Chopper 4 pilot Mason Dunn was overhead and said the suspect appeared to also be packing a pistol and possibly wearing a bulletproof vest.

Edmond officers providing first aid to the wounded suspect.

The suspect was wounded. Chopper 4 footage shows him being treated by officers in the street and then escorted to an ambulance.

The suspect may have at some point ran to a nearby coffee shop.

This is a developing situation. No further details are currently available.