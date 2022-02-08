OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A few hours after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s 2022 State of the State address came “The People’s Response.”

A group of activist leaders gathered outside the governor’s office Monday to give the “State of the People” address.

The lead organizer Jacob Lavicky made it clear that he and the governor have different takes on the word “modern.”

“He said that we have modernized our government. I don’t know about you, but when I look at the state of Oklahoma and the government we have, I do not see a modern system at all,” Lavicky said. “I see a system that is brutal. I see a system that is violent. I see a system that almost murdered an innocent man. I see a system that kills black and brown people in the streets. I see a system that does not stick up for my community of queer people, and I see a system that seems like it is still operating in the 1800s. That is not a modern government. It might be a modern government to make money, for a certain group of people, but it is certainly not a modern government that represents our values.”

He also spoke about businesses in Oklahoma.

“If you are so pro-business, then why don’t you pay your business people a living wage?” Lavicky asked. “Business might be successful for the people who run major businesses. But what about us? What about the working people who run those businesses and make them thrive? We cannot afford to put food on the table. There are so many people that cannot afford a livelihood. I do not believe that that is pro-business. I want to push back on that.”

And lastly, he addressed the governor’s optimism on the future of education in Oklahoma.

“A last thing that the governor said is that in Oklahoma, we can drive hope through education, but in Oklahoma, we have countless bills and so much legislation to restrict open education,” Lavicky said. “We are attempting to ban books that talk about our racial disparities in our past. We are attempting to ban literature that talks about the dark areas of our history. But if we don’t learn about history, we are bound to repeat it.”

The group also responded to Stitt’s comments on the McGirt decision, in which he said the state needs to reclaim prosecuting power when it comes to crimes committed against tribal citizens.

“From the beginning, I’ve sounded the alarm on the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision,” Stitt said in his address. “Because I knew then, and I know now, that even a narrow Supreme Court ruling can fundamentally change a state. Oklahoma has been robbed of the authority to prosecute crimes. Put simply, McGirt jeopardizes justice.”

Muscogee Nation member Amy Echos expressed not to listen to Stitt.

“He wants you to believe that no case has been tried when in reality, in the fifteen months since, the nation has prosecuted 2,771 felony and misdemeanor cases,” she said. “He will tell you the ruling remains a threat to the future of Oklahoma even as harsher sentences are being handed out in federal court.”

The activists stressing voting is the path to new state leadership.

“Regardless of the outcome, the most important thing is that people vote,” said former Oklahoma state senator Connie Johnson.