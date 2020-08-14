Activists, protesters gather again outside Oklahoma County Courthouse after arrests

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Protesters who gathered in a heated Oklahoma County Commissioners meeting Wednesday came back to the courthouse Thursday.

Activist Jess Eddy was arrested Wednesday and booked on a charge of willfully disturbing, interfering with or disrupting state business, agency operations or employees.

During the meeting, Eddy shouted, “Fascist, Fascist, Fascist, Terrorist *expletive* Fascist.”

He was released after spending 12 hours in the Oklahoma County Jail.

“Terrorism and intimidation do not work against us,” said Eddy.

“Yesterday’s county commissioner resolution was written specifically to silence us and keep us from protesting,” said activist Adriana Laws.

Eddy is one of more than a dozen people arrested during protests since May.

Some of those arrested spoke about their charges for the first time publicly Thursday.

“I had a target put on my back due to the fact [of] speaking against the government,” said Sincere Terry, who was arrested earlier this year.

“I could suffer while it affects me, or be a part of the change I intend to create,” said Trevor Webb, also arrested earlier this year.

Sincere Terry and Trevor Webb were both charged with incitement of riot and held on a $200,000 bond.

Ty Baker was also charged with the same crime. His mother spoke Thursday, remembering her son’s arrest.

“To get a notification because my security system goes off, and what I see is 15 U.S. Marshals sitting at my door with their guns drawn,” she said.

All of those arrested say they’ve been wrongfully charged and targeted by District Attorney David Prater.

In regards to protesters who have been charged, Prater gave KFOR the following statement:

“I draw a clear distinction between protected free speech and criminal conduct. I will continue to prosecute those who violate the laws created to protect the innocent citizens of Oklahoma County. I am not surprised that criminal defendants don’t like that. The criminal justice system provides a venue for the litigation of criminal cases. It’s called a courtroom. I will litigate these cases in an Oklahoma County courtroom, not on social media or through the press.” Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater

LATEST STORIES