Activists seeking to overturn Oklahoma law fall short of signatures

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Activists seeking to overturn a new anti-protest law passed by the Oklahoma Legislature say they have fallen short of the required number of signatures to qualify the question for the ballot.
Democratic activist Joshua Harris-Till told The Associated Press Wednesday the group was a few thousand signatures short of the nearly 60,000 they would have needed to advance the referendum.
Wednesday was the deadline for the group to submit the signatures to the Secretary of State’s Office for counting.
Till says the group is considering launching an initiative petition to place the question before voters.
The new law grants immunity to motorists who kill or injure someone while fleeing a riot.