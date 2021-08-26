Activists seeking to overturn Oklahoma law fall short of signatures

Michelle Tilley of No on SQ816 petition campaign talks outside the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s office Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Tilley said that her group would not be delivering petitions as planned for an attempt to overturn a recently enacted Oklahoma law that grants civil and criminal immunity to motorists fleeing a riot who run over people with their vehicles, due to lack of confidence that they had enough signatures. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Activists seeking to overturn a new anti-protest law passed by the Oklahoma Legislature say they have fallen short of the required number of signatures to qualify the question for the ballot.

Democratic activist Joshua Harris-Till told The Associated Press Wednesday the group was a few thousand signatures short of the nearly 60,000 they would have needed to advance the referendum.

Wednesday was the deadline for the group to submit the signatures to the Secretary of State’s Office for counting.

Till says the group is considering launching an initiative petition to place the question before voters.

The new law grants immunity to motorists who kill or injure someone while fleeing a riot.