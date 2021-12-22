Actor who played Buzz in ‘Home Alone’ turns himself in to police on charges after allegedly trying to strangle girlfriend while in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The actor who portrayed Buzz McCallister in the beloved Christmas films Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York turned himself in to police Wednesday morning.

Devin Ratray faces charges for allegedly battering and attempting to strangle his girlfriend while they were in Oklahoma City earlier this month.

“Mr. Ratray denies he ever laid a hand on her or did anything in regards to anything like that,” said Oklahoma attorney Scott Adams.

Adams is representing Ratray.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater shared with KFOR a probable cause affidavit for charges against the 44-year-old actor.

NEW YORK – AUGUST 18: Devin Ratray attends the premiere of “My One And Only” at the Paris Theatre on August 18, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Ratray, who played the older brother of Macaulay Culkin’s character Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone films, faces domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic assault and battery charges.

Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Powers filed the charges in Oklahoma County District Court on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Ratray came to Oklahoma City to appear as a celebrity guest during OKC’s Pop Christmas Con, an event held Dec. 4-5 at Wyndham Garden Oklahoma City Airport.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 25: Actor Devin Ratray attends the BVLGARI ‘Decades of Glamour’ Oscar Party at Soho House on February 25, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

Detective Joseph Burnett of the Oklahoma City Police Department interviewed Ratray’s girlfriend. His report of the alleged assault and battery was included in the affidavit.

“He’s facing charges now because obviously, she had made the allegations that he chocked her,” said Adams. “And over about a day’s period of time, she changed her story from they had a disagreement or an argument to all of sudden he strangled her.”

The girlfriend claimed Ratray became angry because she did not charge two women for his autograph cards. They argued and she left Coyote Ugly, leaving him inside as she walked to the hotel they were staying at, Hyatt Place Oklahoma City, according to the affidavit.

“[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth,” Burnett wrote in his report.

“This is how you die,” Ratray said as he choked her, according to Burnett’s report.

“Mr. Ratray denies he ever laid a hand on her or did anything in regards to anything like that,” said Adams. “What we do know happened was the individual he was with and he was from out of town [and] got into a disagreement. She called the police eventually. They showed up at the scene and two patrol officers talked to Mr. Ratray. They talked to the female. They didn’t see anything that they thought was sufficient enough to place him under arrest or take him into custody.”

However, court records state the woman suffered multiple injuries, including bruising under her left eye, marks under her right eye, marks above the left side of her upper lip, a bruise on her chest and a sore right arm.