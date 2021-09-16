Ada man dies after crashing motorcycle in 3-vehicle collision in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorcycle rider from Ada died in a crash involving two other vehicles in Pontotoc County on Thursday.

Wilburn R. Hays, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Oklahoma Highway 19, seven miles west of Ada, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Hays was riding a 2014 Yamaha. The crash also involved a 2013 GMC Yukon and a 2008 Ford F-250.

The Yamaha and the Yukon were both heading west in a construction zone on Highway 19.

Hays attempted to pass the Yukon at approximately 3:20 p.m. and was struck by the F-250, which was heading east, according to Highway Patrol.

The impact threw Hays off his motorcycle and onto the Yukon.

Hays was not wearing a helmet, officials said.

Improper passing was listed as the cause of the crash.

