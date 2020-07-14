Follow the Storms
Ada man indicted after Oklahoma City bank robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Ada man was indicted in federal court earlier this month in a 2019 bank robbery case.

The indictment alleges that on May 12, Brandon Newberry, 39, entered the City National Bank and Trust on 23rd St. in Oklahoma City and handed a demand note to the teller. The teller provided money to Newberry.

On May 15, law enforcement arrested Newberry based on an arrest warrant that arose out of a criminal complaint.

If convicted, Newberry faces a maximum penalty of twenty years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000, and restitution.

