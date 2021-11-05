Ada woman expresses gratitude to fellow Oklahomans after abducted daughter brought back home safe

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Amber Alert was issued earlier this week when a five-year-old Ada girl was allegedly abducted by her non-custodial father. Now, her mother is giving thanks for her safe return home.

“I’m just so grateful for all the support from the community from all around,” said Roni Blair, ShaShone Johnson’s mother. “It’s more than just the community; we had so many shares on the [social media] post.”

Roni Blair and ShaShone Johnson

ShaShone went missing on Monday.

Ada police began searching for her after 42-year-old Jeremy Johnson, her non-custodial father, picked her up from Blair’s house.

Johnson allegedly made statements about needing to protect his daughter before driving off in a cream-colored 2012 Ford Escape.

ShaShone was ultimately found safe 140 miles away in Henryetta, Texas. Jeremy Johnson was taken into custody on suspicion of kidnapping.

The youngster was taken to the hospital for a checkup, then released and allowed to go home with her family.