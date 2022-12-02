NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Alumni of the University of Oklahoma will soon say goodbye to a place that held a lot of memories on the Norman campus.

The OU Board of Regents approved an agenda item to tear down Adams Tower in the summer of 2023.

The dormitory tower was originally set to be demolished last winter but those plans were put on hold. University officials said they didn’t want students on campus to have to deal with the mess during the spring semester.

Adams Tower was built in the 1960s and has been vacant for more than a year.

University officials say Walker Tower will be the next dormitory scheduled for demolition, followed by Couch Tower.

The school says new dormitories will be constructed between the demolitions.