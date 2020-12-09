Adolescent COVID-19 trials coming to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Lynn Institute in Oklahoma City says a COVID-19 vaccine trial for children could soon be available.

“This is a historic moment,” said Carlos Blanco, CEO of The Lynn Institute.

Blanco says because Moderna and Pfizer have both run successful vaccine trials in adults, this trial is especially safe for kids to participate in.

“We know a lot about these vaccines and we know that they’re very safe and very effective,” said Blanco.

Blanco says the emergency authorization from the FDA for vaccinations will not include anyone under the age of 18.

“In order for that to happen, we need to collect more data on those vaccines,” he said.

That data could soon be available after the trials for kids begin.

The trial will include children aged 12 to 17. Up to 300 kids could be included.

“Participating in an adolescent trial will have much less perceived risk because we already know the effects of the vaccine,” said Blanco.

Blanco says it’s important for everyone to get vaccinated if they have the opportunity.

“It’s an assessment of risk versus reward and in this case, I think given that this disease can kill people and does kill people and is killing a large number of Americans, I think it’s worthy to get vaccinated,” he said.

As of Tuesday, December 8th, the trial is not yet open for enrollment. Blanco says more information will be coming soon.

There are two upcoming trials available for adults to enroll in now.

Visit The Lynn Institute’s website for more information.