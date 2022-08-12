TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Caretakers at an Oklahoma zoo have welcomed an adorable new addition to its ranks.

A siamang infant was born at the Tulsa Zoo earlier this week to Boomerang and Jambi.

“Both mother and infant are being monitored by our keepers and veterinary staff and are doing well,” said Tulsa Zoo Zoological Curator of Mammals Jordan Piha. “We’re thrilled to welcome this new infant to the Tulsa Zoo family!”

This is the 16th siamang born at the Tulsa Zoo.

Organizers say the mother and baby have access to their outdoor habitat at the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation Siamang Habitat. However, they may choose to stay behind the scenes.

Siamangs are the largest of the lesser apes and are native to Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

The species is endangered, and they play an important role in keeping the forest healthy because they disperse the seeds of the fruit they eat.

Organizers say they mate for life and have a song that is unique to the pair.

In fact, Boomerang and Jambi can often be heard calling to each other in the mornings at Tulsa Zoo.