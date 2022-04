OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters were responsible for an adorable reunion after a recent rescue.

On Monday, crews with the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a call about 12 ducklings that fell into a hole.

When they arrived, they could see the stressed mother duck, and the trapped ducklings.

Firefighters were able to gently pull the ducklings from the hole and put them in a bucket.

From there, they released them to the water where their mother was waiting for them.