Adults can apply for SoonerCare starting in June

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma adults can soon apply for SoonerCare coverage.

Oklahoma’s Medicaid expansion enables adults to apply for SoonerCare starting June 1.

Those who qualify will start receiving benefits on July 1.

Oklahomans voted on June 30, 2020, to expand SoonerCare eligibility to adults ages 19-64 whose income is 138 percent of the federal poverty level or lower through Medicaid expansion, which estimates to an annual income of $17,796 for an individual or $36,588 for a family of four, according to Oklahoma Health Care Authority officials.

Over 200,000 people previously ineligible now qualify for SoonerCare.

“It’s been nearly one year since Oklahomans voted to expand SoonerCare, giving access to affordable quality health care to more Oklahomans than ever before,” said Kevin Corbett, CEO of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. “We look forward to welcoming and serving these new members on SoonerCare, and helping Oklahoma become a top 10 state for positive health outcomes.”

The state legislature approved a $164 million budget to fund 10 percent of the Medicaid expansion, and the federal government will cover the remaining 90 percent of the cost.

The state is able to do the following by maximizing federal funding:

Promote integrated care and improve health outcomes, including reinstating an adult dental benefit in SoonerCare, with a focus on primary and preventive dental services.

Implement substance use disorder and serious mental illness waivers to expand access to prevention and treatment services.

Coordinate with jails and prisons to help former inmates apply for SoonerCare coverage upon release, helping them get access to important behavioral health services immediately, thus reducing the risk of recidivism.

Helps jails and prisons capture additional SoonerCare funding for hospitalizations and surgeries as allowed under federal Medicaid law.

You can apply the following ways:

Online at www.MySoonerCare.org

Apply by phone by calling the SoonerCare Helpline 800-987-7767

Fill out an English or Spanish application and mail it to the address on the application

Apply through one of our agency partner facilities