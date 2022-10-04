OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Couples looking for a fun Halloween-themed date night don’t have to look very far.

Science Museum Oklahoma is hosting “SMO21: Monsters, Mutations and Mayhem” for adults and monsters looking for a fun party.

The adults-only night at the museum allows guests to embrace their inner monster and join scientists in experiments and activities sure to shock and inspire further experimentation.

Organizers say dissections, mummifications, electrifying experiments and paranormal investigations are all on the agenda.

Costumes are highly encouraged.

The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.

Those who purchase VIP tickets will have exclusive access to The Bunker for a free signature cocktail, discounted refills, early access to the event, and their own private experiences.

All guests will enjoy themed activities, great music and a cash bar with beer, wine and signature cocktails.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event. VIP tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

This event is expected to sell-out so people are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

To purchase tickets, click here.