Advocacy group to host community event in Oklahoma City on long-term health benefits of Medicaid Managed Care

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma advocacy group will host an event in Oklahoma City next week to provide community members information on the long-term benefits of Medicaid Managed Care.

Oklahomans for Better Medicaid (OFBM), a multi-stakeholder advocacy organization committed to building a Medicaid system that improves access, quality, outcomes and affordability, will host the event, titled “Let’s Make Oklahoma Healthy,” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the OSU Discovery Center, 300 NE 9th St. Attendees are advised to use the parking garage entrance off Stiles Avenue, according to an Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus news release.

The event will include presentations from Dr. Keisia Sobers-Butler, Vice President of Population Health, Oklahoma Complete Health, and State Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-OKC, HD 99.

“This community engagement event is designed to provide vital information regarding the benefits of Medicaid Managed Care,” Pittman said. “Even though the program’s full implementation is in a transitional state, I believe it is reasonable to expect that it will be in place sooner rather than later, which means the time is now for Medicaid beneficiaries to learn how the program can help greatly improve their individual health outcomes, and that of their community.”

Pittman’s presentation is titled “Oklahoma Medicaid Program: What it is and What it is not.” Sobers-Butler’s presentation is called “Modern Medicaid and Care Coordination: What does it really mean, how does it improve overall health experience and why it is important.”

“I urge any Oklahoman, community partner, healthcare provider, and caretaker, who desires more information to attend this free and informative event,” Pittman said.

Go to www.ajaypittman.com/events to register for the event and for further details.

You can reach Pittman’s office by calling (405) 557-7393 or emailing ajay.pittman@okhouse.gov.