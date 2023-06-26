OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Advocates rallied at the Capitol Monday morning, calling for reform within the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

“Stand up Oklahoma. Our children need us,” said Mary Claybaugh.

The rally was sparked by an incident about a month ago, when Claybaugh’s great-grandson was allegedly attacked by a group of kids while in state custody.

In a video that’s gone viral, it appears staff members are standing idly by during the incident.

“My heart breaks every time that I have to watch that video,” said Maranda Smith, the teen’s mother. “Or my son looks at me and tells me he doesn’t trust me anymore because I allowed him to go into DHS custody and that should never occur.”

Smith told KFOR she was told DHS staff are not allowed to restrain children or physically stop them from leaving an area. She also explained that her son was placed with DHS because he needs special help and care due to past instances of abuse.

On the rally’s Facebook event page, organizers say they’re asking for there to be an investigation into the contracts DHS holds with various privately-run group homes across the metro. They say there’s been a rising number of physical and sexual assaults reported by children housed in these homes.

“My son deserves to be protected and he wasn’t protected that day,” said Smith.

Both Smith and Claybaugh told KFOR on Monday they don’t think there are enough employees to keep an eye on the children in the state’s care. They also think DHS needs to be monitored more closely.

The group adds they’re hoping Monday’s rally will start conversations with lawmakers about Oklahoma laws that dictate how these privately-run homes are funded, run and monitored.

DHS weighed in on Monday with the following statement:

Oklahoma Human Services takes very seriously our responsibility to ensure the safety of all children who are in foster care. As with any other allegation of abuse or neglect, we are conducting a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances and take any actions needed to ensure the safety of children and youth, as well as the support needed by those who care for them. Group homes contracted by the state are held to high standards to protect the safety of children in their care. If someone believes a child is experiencing abuse or neglect, they should make a report to the hotline at 1-800-522-3511. Foster families play a vital role in the child welfare system, offering more options to find the best place for every child in state custody. Oklahoma Human Services continues to need more foster families, particularly families who are willing to serve children with significant behavioral health needs. For more information about becoming a foster parent, visit https://okfosters.org/ or call 1-800-376-9729. Oklahoma Human Services