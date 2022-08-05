OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new career, an upcoming career fair might get you in contact with the right company.
An Aerospace Career Expo will be held on Friday, Sept. 2 at Metro Technology Centers Business Conference Center, located at 1900 Springlake Dr. in Oklahoma City.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants can meet with hiring managers from local and national aviation and aerospace firms.
Employers will include:
- AAR
- Tinker Air Force Base Civilian Employment
- Lufthansa Teknik Component Services
- Consolidated Turbine Specialists
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
- Bizjet Lufthansa Teknik.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call (405) 739-0397.