OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new career, an upcoming career fair might get you in contact with the right company.

An Aerospace Career Expo will be held on Friday, Sept. 2 at Metro Technology Centers Business Conference Center, located at 1900 Springlake Dr. in Oklahoma City.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants can meet with hiring managers from local and national aviation and aerospace firms.

Employers will include:

AAR

Tinker Air Force Base Civilian Employment

Lufthansa Teknik Component Services

Consolidated Turbine Specialists

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Bizjet Lufthansa Teknik.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (405) 739-0397.