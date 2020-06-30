Aerospace company announces headquarters in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “Amidst the current hard times we are excited to share the partnership will bring about the generation of hundreds of cutting edge and technical engineering jobs to Oklahoma cities,” Skydweller CEO and Cofounder Dr. Robert Miller said.



Miller is bringing his aerospace company to his home state of Oklahoma and with it 120 new jobs.



“This is where my love of aviation and aerospace was cultivated and I’m proud to bring Skydweller here to foster the next generation of Oklahoma talent,” Norman Native Miller said.



The company is developing a solar powered unmanned aircraft based on the solar impulse aircraft.



“It holds the record of solar flight of any aircraft of any kind. It flew for five and a half days from Japan to Hawaii and the weak link in that is the pilot,” Miller said.



The aircraft has a wingspan greater than the Boeing 747, but only weighs 5,500 pounds. It can carry up to 800 pounds.



Skydweller bought the solar impulse 2 aircraft and the intellectual property plans to convert the prototype aircraft into an unmanned air system.



“We’ve heard for years about the lack of intelligence, surveillance and recognizance persistence. Skydweller aircraft will solve that problem,” Miller said.



They’ll do some test flights and manufacturing in Ardmore.

Corporate and engineering offices will be in OKC.

Governor Stitt praised the state’s solid aerospace industry, now with more than 120,000 Oklahomans working in this sector.



“Today we get to celebrate another win for Oklahoma with the announcement of Skydweller,” Governor Kevin Stitt said.

Skydweller says they’re talking to OU and OSU about partnerships in the future.

The company hopes to hire their full workforce by 2024.

