Aerospace company announces plans to move headquarters to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An aerospace company that is developing renewably powered aircraft announced that it is establishing its corporate headquarters in Oklahoma City.

On Tuesday, Skydweller Aero Inc., a U.S.- Spanish aerospace company, announced that it was setting its corporate headquarters and engineering operations in Oklahoma City. It says it is also planning to build a manufacturing plant and flight test facility in Ardmore.

“It has been my pleasure to work closely with the leadership team at Skydweller, and I am thrilled they have decided to locate their new headquarters in Oklahoma. Our state’s commitment to aviation and aerospace makes Oklahoma City an ideal choice for a cutting-edge company with a commitment to advancing the industry. At a time when job creation and economic growth are so vital, we are excited that Skydweller will be hiring our bright engineers and helping to enrich our state’s economy,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The company, which was founded in 2017, currently has offices in Washington, D.C., Madrid, and Valepenas.

“Skydweller was founded to develop ultra-persistent aircraft to enable the next generation of connectivity and global insights,” said CEO Dr. Robert Miller. “We are honored to be moving our corporate headquarters to Oklahoma, following in the footsteps of Oklahoma aviation titans like Wiley Post. Oklahoma’s inspired and dedicated engineering talent will help make our vision a reality.”

Skydweller says it plans to create 120 aerospace engineering and field technician jobs in Oklahoma by 2024.

