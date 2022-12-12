OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – U.S. Sen. James Inhofe has been awarded with the “Wright Stuff Award” by the Aerospace Industries Association.

Sen. Inhofe awarded with ‘Wright Stuff Award’ from AIA President & CEO Eric Fanning. Image courtesy Sen. James Inhofe.

“On behalf of the 2.1 million employees working in the aerospace and defense industry, it’s an honor to present our ‘Wright Stuff Award’ to Senator Jim Inhofe for his decades of leadership and service,” AIA President & CEO Eric Fanning said. “Senator Inhofe will leave a legacy of unwavering support and dedication to investment in our military, our national security, and the U.S. defense industrial base that supports both.”

According to officials, Sen. Inhofe (R-Okla.) is being recognized for the significant contributions he has made to the United States aerospace and defense industry.

“It’s an honor to receive such a meaningful and generous gift of appreciation from the AIA,” said Inhofe. “I am blessed to have been able to work on so many aerospace issues and priorities throughout my years in office and even though I’ll be bailing out of this place soon, I have no plans to stop my work in aviation and defense. I trust that the AIA and others in Congress will carry on my legacy, and continue fostering development and beneficial change for the aviation and aerospace community.”