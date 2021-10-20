Affair of the Heart coming to State Fair Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One of the country’s largest craft shows will be coming to Oklahoma City this weekend.

Braum’s An Affair of the Heart will take over several buildings at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City on Oct. 22 through Oct. 24.

Organizers say 400 vendors from 25 states will set up in the Pavilion, Modern Living, the Oklahoma Expo Hall, and Centennial buildings to offer a variety of items.

“We are incredibly grateful and humbled to see what our small little show with 60 booths in 1985 has grown into,” said Eleanor Blakeman, founding partner. “We have been blessed to be able to grow this show across Oklahoma and support so many small businesses, retailers and independent artists and craftsmen for over three decades. The events of the past 18 months have certainly changed things, but we’re grateful to continue to support these small businesses and offer their products to Oklahoma shoppers.”

Shoppers can browse through handmade, boutiques, gourmet markets, seasonal items, holiday decor, and fall-themed crafts.

The show is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $10 and each ticket is good for all three days.