OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for unique Valentine’s Day gifts, the state’s longest running contemporary craft show is here to help.

Braum’s An Affair of the Heart is being held from Feb. 10 through Feb. 12 at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.

More than 500 booths will take over the Pavilion, Modern Living, and Centennial buildings.

Organizers say hundreds of vendors from approximately 15 states set up booths to showcase small businesses from across the country.

“We are incredibly grateful to Oklahomans for supporting our show, and the included small businesses, for 38 years,” said Eleanor Blakeman, founding partner. “We have been blessed to be able to grow this show across the state and support so many artists, craftsmen, and retailers. Regardless of where our vendors are based, each and every one is a small business that needs our support.”

The event will run Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $10, and each ticket is good for all three days.