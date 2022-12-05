PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Court documents filed in Payne County are shining light on the disturbing details of Assistant District Attorney Kevin Etherington‘s alleged crimes following his child porn arrest in late November.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit received numerous cybertips of suspected child sexual abuse filed onto a Google Drive account.

During the investigation, OSBI ICAC agents discovered at least 153 videos, screenshots and photos of prepubescent girls being sexually abused and exploited.

Both the IP address and email connected to the account were connected to Etherington, the affidavit states.

Etherington was taken into custody Nov. 28 and transported to the Payne County Jail.

He faces one count of Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Possession of Child Pornography.

District Attorney Laura Thomas said in a statement, “I cannot express how dismayed and disappointed I am about this development.”

She added, “While the accused stands innocent of the alleged crime until proven guilty, my review of the investigation has resulted in this person’s dismissal from employment by my office.”

DA Thomas has asked AG John O’Connor to assign this case to another district.

Payne’s bond has been set at $500,000.