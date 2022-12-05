OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A probable cause affidavit is revealing more details after a staff member at Deer Creek Public Schools (DCPS) was taken into custody Friday for alleged ‘inappropriate communication’ with a student.

According to the report, 23-year-old Sarah Hull-Degroat had been communicating with a 15-year-old since at least October 2022 via Google Docs.

“This essentially allowed each party to communicate in written form within a shared document between the two of them,” said the affidavit. “The content of their recent communication is sexual in nature and describes sexual acts they hope to experience with each other.”

The report goes on to say Hull-Degroat also added a topless photo of herself to the document so the minor could see it.

Hull-Degroat was placed on administrative leave and taken into custody by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

DCPS officials say the inappropriate contact was discovered by the district’s network monitoring system.

“The safety of our students continues to be our top priority,” said Lenis DeRieux, DCPS Assistant Superintendent.

DCPS says they are working closely with law enforcement while the investigation continues.