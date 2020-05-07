Affidavit: Oklahoma Walmart shooting happened after one victim was ‘walking too slowly’ in parking lot

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A probable cause affidavit is releasing additional information about a shooting at a busy grocery store.

Around 2 p.m. on April 30, officers with the Guthrie Police Department were called to a reported shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart.

While en-route to the scene, an officer said he spotted a pickup truck that matched the alleged suspect’s getaway vehicle and was attempting to pull the driver over.

After the truck stopped near the Guthrie Fire Department, authorities learned that the suspected shooting, Arthur Cloud, was behind the wheel with a victim, his wife, in the passenger’s seat.

The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

As other officers arrived at the Walmart, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder blade area of his back.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officers noticed “blood on his back and a hole in his shirt.”

When asked what happened, the victim said, “I don’t know, he just shot me.”

The victim’s girlfriend told investigators that she was walking ahead of the victim, but could hear him arguing with the driver of the pickup truck.

Officers noted in the report that while searching the suspected shooter, Cloud said, “He punched at me, so I shot him.”

Investigators were able to review surveillance footage from the Walmart cameras.

The affidavit states that officers could see the pair exchanging words at one point, but no physical contact occurred between the pair.

“While Arthur is walking back to the passenger of the Vehicle, [the victim] is seen walking back south in the parking lot. It appears that [the victim] is saying something to Arthur, but is not walking directly toward Arthur, but rather south toward where his own vehicle was parked. The video then shows Arthur turn towards [the victim] and [shoot] while [the victim] is approximately 10-15 feet away. [The victim] falls to the ground and Arthur continues to advance toward [the victim] while he is falling, until he is standing over him within 2-3 feet,” the affidavit states.

The report says that cameras captured Cloud point the gun back at the victim, “as if to take another shot.”

However, it notes that it did not show the victim swinging at or punching the suspect.

Fire and EMS put the female victim into a medical helicopter where she was flown to University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

After undergoing surgery, the woman told police that Cloud and the victim were arguing because “Arthur was trying to park and [the victim] was walking slowly in the parking lot and was in the way,” the affidavit states.

Cloud was arrested on complaints of reckless discharge, shooting with intent to kill, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.