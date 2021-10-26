Affidavit provides new details behind Oklahoma father’s murder

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Court documents are providing more information about the murder of a missing Guthrie man.

Brent Mack, 50, was reported missing to the Guthrie Police Department on Sept. 29 after his daughter said that no one had seen or heard from him since Sept. 20.

Mack’s daughter told detectives when she couldn’t reach her father, she messaged his boss, Dan Triplett.

“He worked with Dan for roughly about three years and they had kind of a love-hate situation I would say,” Mack’s daughter, Raychelle Wilson, told KFOR.

Brent Mack

According to the probable cause affidavit, Triplett told her that he fired Mack and dropped him off in front of a laundromat. He also said that he gave Mack $1,000 as a severance.

The affidavit states that detectives obtained surveillance footage from the area but they say Triplett never stopped to drop Brent Mack off at the laundromat.

“Lt. Bruning asked Dan about locations where he dropped Mack off and Dan changed the location several times. Dan was shown a copy of the video footage showing him driving by the Holiday Laundry and not stopping. When confronted with the inconsistencies in the story, Dan became very red faced and appeared to be angry,” the affidavit stated.

Although Triplett insisted that the last place the pair worked together was in Crescent, investigators were able to determine that was not the case.

Instead, they learned that Mack and Triplett worked together at a home in Mulhall on Sept. 20, which is the day he stopped responding to phone calls and text messages.

After watching surveillance footage from the home, “it was apparent that two people arrive at the job site on 09/20/2021 in Dan’s vehicle, but only one person is seen leaving.”

The affidavit states that the video showed Brent Mack getting into a hole that was dug for a septic tank, but he is never seen again on the camera footage.

On Oct. 21, authorities removed the septic tank and found the remains of Brent Mack.

“On October 22, 2021 Agent Woodward was notified that the Medical Examiners officer had located what’s believed to be a projectile in the chest cavity with an entry wound in the upper left back,” the affidavit states.

As a result of the investigation, Triplett was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.

Daniel Triplett

“It hit me like a ton of bricks. You took my brother. You took their dad. You took an uncle,” said Mack’s brother, Troy Franklin-Smith. “But I’ll tell you, you didn’t get away with it. So you will pay the ultimate price.”

So far, a motive hasn’t been revealed in this case.