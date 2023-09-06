OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — First degree murder charges have been filed against the former Cleveland County deputy accused of killing his wife.

According to police, Vaughn Cannon shot and killed his wife Jordan, also a Cleveland County deputy, last Wednesday at their home in Southwest Oklahoma City.

No official hearings or court dates have been set yet but a probable cause affidavit documents what happened leading up to the moment Vaughn Cannon surrendered to police.

In the video, officers can be seen with their guns drawn toward Cannon, telling him they need to help Jordan.

“Is anybody else in there with you? No si– my wife,” Cannon can be heard saying in the background.

‘Is she okay? ‘No’. We need to help her…but we can’t help her unless you help us…you know how this works,” an officer says, in response.

Investigators say leading up to the gunfire, the couple was arguing at their metro area home, when Vaughn pulled a gun and shot Deputy Jordan Cannon, killing her.

Days later, prosecutors have charged the former Cleveland County Deputy with first degree murder, with deliberate intent.

The probably cause affidavit notes a seventeen-year-old boy, Deputy Cannon’s son, recalled being woken up to approximately five gunshots and Vaughn screaming from the couple’s bedroom.

Key details from newly filed court documents, September 5, 2023

Documents also say Vaughn remembered hearing gunshots and called his uncle.

In the body cam video, Vaughn Cannon can be heard calling out hysterically as he crawls towards police.

While Vaughn Cannon’s bail order points out no prior pattern of abuse, questions about the couple still remain.

Reporters questioned authorities about their relationship in a previous press conference:

Reporter: Has the Sheriff’s office been aware of any domestic disputes between the couple?

Sheriff: I, as Sheriff, have not been made aware of any.

“In these situations, emotions are elevated… everybody is escalated and tension is up.

Human beings don’t make great choices when we’re elevated like that,” said David McLeod, Associate Director of OU’s School of Social Work.

With research interests around topics like criminal behavior development and forensic trauma, McLeod has centered his work on research and on reducing violence.

“Quick escalations of behavior could manifest in law enforcement communities in ways we don’t see them in other places,” he added.

“What we have to do as a community is recognize that [it] is an automatic response that human beings could find themselves falling prey to [and] implement policies to safeguard against them,” McLeod said.

Deputy Jordan Cannon’s funeral service will be held at Crossroads Church, 8901 S Shields Blvd, Oklahoma City 73149, on Thursday, September 7 at 2:00 p.m.