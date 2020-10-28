Affordable Care Act open enrollment period begins Sunday & lasts through mid-December

Health insurance, The patient was treated at the hospital with the health of the insured.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Affordable Care Act’s 2021 open enrollment period begins this Sunday.

The open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) runs from Sunday, Nov. 1 to Tuesday, Dec. 15, according to a news release issued by the Oklahoma Insurance Department.

Oklahoma residents who do not have health insurance through their employer, Medicare or Medicaid could be eligible to purchase health insurance through the health insurance marketplace, according to the news release.

The Oklahoma Insurance Department expects to see higher demand for ACA individual health insurance plans, including on and off-exchange health plans, because of the problems COVID-19 has caused for many employers.

“We strive to support all Oklahomans looking for coverage and recognize many who lost their employer coverage due to the pandemic may be new to the marketplace,” said Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready. “I made it an early priority to increase options for consumers and I am excited to meet our goal and double the number of plans on the marketplace.”

The three insurers that offered Oklahomans individual health plans on the 2020 Exchange will again offer plans for 2021 – Blue Cross Shield of Oklahoma (BCBSOK) , Bright Health and Medica Insurance Company.

Oscar Health, UnitedHealthCare (UHC) and CommunityCare Oklahoma (CCOK) will join the marketplace in Oklahoma in 2021. BCBSOK and Medica will offer statewide plans. Bright Health, CCOK, Oscar and UHC serve limited areas of the state, according to the news release.

“Shop around and look for a plan that truly meets your needs. I encourage you to talk with your insurance agent to become familiar with marketplace options,” Mulready said.

Oklahomans who are currently uninsured can visit healthcare.gov to compare plans and enroll in a plan that meets their healthcare needs.

Oklahoma residents who already have health insurance will be automatically re-enrolled in their existing plan if it is still available, according to the news release.

“Even if you are satisfied with your current plan, review your coverage and compare plans to ensure you can select the best option for you,” the news release states.

Go to https://www.healthcare.gov/see-plans/ to view plan options, estimate monthly premiums and total annual out-of-pocket costs for each plan and learn how to buy a plan.

Go to https://www.healthcare.gov/medicaid-chip/ to determine if you qualify for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Please contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 1-800-522-0071 or visit www.oid.ok.gov if you have questions about other insurance issues.

