Affordable Care Act’s 2021 Special Enrollment Period begins next week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The 2021 Special Enrollment Period for Affordable Care Act individual health insurance plans begins next week.

The enrollment period begins Monday, Feb. 15, according to an Oklahoma Insurance Department news release.

“Oklahomans who do not have health insurance may be eligible to purchase coverage through the health insurance marketplace,” the news release states.

The Special Enrollment Period (SEP) was created after President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Jan. 28.

The SEP will be open from Feb. 15 to May 15 to all exchange-eligible consumers who are submitting a new application or updating an existing application for health insurance within the marketplace, according to the news release.

“We all understand how important it is to have health insurance and access to affordable health care during this unprecedented time,” said Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready. “In light of the pandemic, Oklahomans have become very aware of the value of health insurance. This is an opportunity to assess your family’s needs during this Special Enrollment Period.”

The following six insurers are offering individual health plans on the 2021 health insurance marketplace in Oklahoma: Blue Cross Shield of Oklahoma (BCBSOK), Bright Health, Medica Insurance Company, Oscar Health, UnitedHealthCare (UHC) and CommunityCare Oklahoma (CCOK).

“BCBSOK and Medica offer statewide plans while Bright Health, CCOK, Oscar and UHC serve limited areas of the state,” the news release states.

Health insurance coverage enrollment can be done through HealthCare.gov or by contacting the HealthCare.gov Marketplace call center, 1-800-318-2596.

Individuals planning to participate in the Special Enrollment Period can verify eligibility, view plan options and estimate monthly premiums at HealthCare.gov.

“Coverage will be prospective on the first day of the month following the application date. No health questions will be asked and no pre-existing condition waiting periods apply,” the news release states.

Go to www.healthcare.gov/medicaid-chip/ to determine if you qualify for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 1-800-522-0071 or visit www.oid.ok.gov if you have questions about other insurance issues.