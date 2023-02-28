OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City is celebrating a new affordable housing project.

It’s a partnership with the Mental Health Association Oklahoma and City of Oklahoma City.

Organizers say the city invested $4.8 million in Community Block Grant funding to expand access to affordable housing to help end homelessness.

Taylor Ridge Apartments is a 54-unit multi-family acquisition and rehabilitation project near N.W. 36th and Ann Arbor.

“We are thrilled to be leading the way on a project that ensures the stability of families, reduces the number of individuals experiencing homelessness and increases the quality of life for everyone,” said Terri White, Mental Health Association Oklahoma Chief Executive Officer.

“Truly affordable housing is an issue of increasing importance to the community, and Taylor Ridge is an example of how the City can work with partners to address it,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. “Efforts such as this improve our community’s quality of life and work to combat homelessness. We are excited to see what resources like MAPS 4 will do, as it invests $55.6 million to ultimately leverage over $400 million.”